The Oregon Ducks (1-0) go up against the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Montana Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

In games Oregon shot higher than 45.1% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.

The Grizzlies ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball, the Ducks finished 42nd.

Last year, the 70.6 points per game the Ducks recorded were only 2.4 more points than the Grizzlies gave up (68.2).

When Oregon scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 17-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Oregon scored 5.6 more points per game (73.0) than it did away from home (67.4).

In 2022-23, the Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.0.

When playing at home, Oregon averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7.0). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule