The Oregon Ducks (1-0) go up against the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
  • In games Oregon shot higher than 45.1% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
  • The Grizzlies ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball, the Ducks finished 42nd.
  • Last year, the 70.6 points per game the Ducks recorded were only 2.4 more points than the Grizzlies gave up (68.2).
  • When Oregon scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 17-5.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Oregon scored 5.6 more points per game (73.0) than it did away from home (67.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.0.
  • When playing at home, Oregon averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7.0). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Georgia W 82-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Montana - Matthew Knight Arena
11/17/2023 Tennessee State - Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center

