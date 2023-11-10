How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (1-0) go up against the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
- Troy vs Oregon State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Arizona vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Grambling vs Colorado (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- In games Oregon shot higher than 45.1% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
- The Grizzlies ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball, the Ducks finished 42nd.
- Last year, the 70.6 points per game the Ducks recorded were only 2.4 more points than the Grizzlies gave up (68.2).
- When Oregon scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 17-5.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Oregon scored 5.6 more points per game (73.0) than it did away from home (67.4).
- In 2022-23, the Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.0.
- When playing at home, Oregon averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7.0). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (32.7%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia
|W 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Montana
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/17/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
