Oregon vs. Montana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (1-0) take the court against the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Montana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Montana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-16.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-16.5)
|144.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Montana Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oregon went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Ducks games went over the point total.
- Montana went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 13 of the Grizzlies' games hit the over.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oddsmakers rate Oregon much lower (39th in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).
- Oregon has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.