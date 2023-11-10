The Oregon Ducks (1-0) take the court against the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Montana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Montana Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Montana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oregon went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Ducks games went over the point total.

Montana went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 of the Grizzlies' games hit the over.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate Oregon much lower (39th in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).

Oregon has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

