Friday's game between the Oregon Ducks (1-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Matthew Knight Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors Oregon to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Eugene, Oregon

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 76, Montana 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-14.6)

Oregon (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Oregon Performance Insights

With 70.6 points scored per game and 66.3 points conceded last year, Oregon was 202nd in the country on offense and 67th defensively.

The Ducks collected 34.5 rebounds per game and gave up 29.0 boards last year, ranking 42nd and 53rd, respectively, in the country.

Oregon was 157th in college basketball in assists (13.3 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Ducks were 210th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.1) last season. They were 299th in 3-point percentage at 32.0%.

Oregon gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 204th and 178th, respectively, in the country.

Oregon attempted 39.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 60.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Oregon's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.1% were 2-pointers.

