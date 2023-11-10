How to Watch Oregon State vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (1-1) face the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers shot 41% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- Oregon State had a 7-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Beavers were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans ranked 187th.
- Last year, the Beavers scored 5.6 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Trojans gave up (66.8).
- When Oregon State scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 5-6.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison
- Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 56.2 points per contest.
- The Beavers surrendered 64.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.2).
- In terms of three-pointers, Oregon State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage away from home.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Linfield
|W 82-46
|Gill Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Troy
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
