The Troy Trojans (1-1) face the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers shot 41% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Trojans allowed to opponents.

Oregon State had a 7-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Beavers were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans ranked 187th.

Last year, the Beavers scored 5.6 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Trojans gave up (66.8).

When Oregon State scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 5-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 56.2 points per contest.

The Beavers surrendered 64.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.2).

In terms of three-pointers, Oregon State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule