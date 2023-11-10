The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Troy matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-6.5) 137.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-5.5) 137.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Troy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 11 Beavers games went over the point total.

Troy went 15-12-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 14 of the Trojans' games went over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 With odds of +50000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

