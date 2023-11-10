Friday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) squaring off against the Troy Trojans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 win for Oregon State, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 67, Troy 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-0.0)

Oregon State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon State Performance Insights

Last season, Oregon State was third-worst in college basketball offensively (61.2 points scored per game) and 82nd defensively (67.0 points conceded).

On the glass, the Beavers were 328th in the country in rebounds (28.5 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5 per game).

With 10.2 assists per game, Oregon State was ninth-worst in the nation last year.

With 6.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.7% from downtown last year, the Beavers were 315th and 309th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Oregon State gave up 7.0 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 156th and 187th, respectively, in college basketball.

Oregon State attempted 63.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Oregon State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.4% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.