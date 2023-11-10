The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Gill Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Troy (15-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, two% more often than Oregon State (15-13-0) last season.

Oregon State vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 61.2 134.4 67.0 133.8 133.0 Troy 73.2 134.4 66.8 133.8 137.1

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Beavers scored 61.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 66.8 the Trojans allowed.

Oregon State went 7-2 against the spread and 5-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Oregon State vs. Troy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 15-13-0 11-17-0 Troy 15-12-0 14-13-0

Oregon State vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Troy 10-7 Home Record 11-3 1-10 Away Record 7-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

