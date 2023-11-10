The Oregon Ducks (1-0) will play the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Montana Game Information

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

  • N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Josh Bannan: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oregon vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank
202nd 70.6 Points Scored 69.3 235th
67th 66.3 Points Allowed 68.2 120th
42nd 34.5 Rebounds 27.7 351st
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6 341st
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.9 112th
157th 13.3 Assists 12.1 264th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.7 61st

