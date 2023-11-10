Oregon vs. Montana November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (1-0) will play the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon Top Players (2022-23)
- N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Montana Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Bannan: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oregon vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|202nd
|70.6
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|120th
|42nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|341st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
