The Oregon Ducks (1-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) meet at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no line set.

Oregon vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Oregon vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 70.6 139.9 66.3 134.5 137.2 Montana 69.3 139.9 68.2 134.5 135.5

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Last year, the Ducks averaged only 2.4 more points per game (70.6) than the Grizzlies gave up (68.2).

Oregon had an 11-8 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Oregon vs. Montana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 Montana 13-15-0 13-15-0

Oregon vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Montana 15-6 Home Record 9-4 4-6 Away Record 6-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

