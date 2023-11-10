Oregon vs. Montana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Oregon Ducks (1-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) meet at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no line set.
Oregon vs. Montana Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Oregon sported a 14-16-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark from Montana.
Oregon vs. Montana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|70.6
|139.9
|66.3
|134.5
|137.2
|Montana
|69.3
|139.9
|68.2
|134.5
|135.5
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Ducks averaged only 2.4 more points per game (70.6) than the Grizzlies gave up (68.2).
- Oregon had an 11-8 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Oregon vs. Montana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
|Montana
|13-15-0
|13-15-0
Oregon vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|Montana
|15-6
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
