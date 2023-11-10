Friday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (0-0) and Portland Pilots (1-0) going head to head at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Pilots are coming off of a 72-58 victory against San Diego State in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 70, Portland 61

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pilots put up 69.3 points per game (96th in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They had a +210 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

On offense, Portland tallied 71.6 points per game last year in conference games. To compare, its season average (69.3 points per game) was 2.3 PPG lower.

Offensively the Pilots played better in home games last year, scoring 71.1 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.

In home games, Portland ceded 8.7 fewer points per game (58.7) than away from home (67.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.