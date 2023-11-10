High school football is on the schedule this week in Washington County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

North Valley High School at Banks High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10

6:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tigard High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Sherwood, OR

Sherwood, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrienne Nelson High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Mountain View High School