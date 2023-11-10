High school football is on the schedule this week in Washington County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    North Valley High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Banks, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tigard High School at Sherwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Sherwood, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adrienne Nelson High School at Tualatin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Tualatin, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Barlow High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillsboro High School at Mountain View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

