Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Washington County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
North Valley High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tigard High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrienne Nelson High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
