Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Yamhill County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clackamas High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Newberg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Dayton, OR
- Conference: 3A PacWest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Perrydale High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Merrill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
