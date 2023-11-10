Is there high school football on the docket this week in Yamhill County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    Friday

    Clackamas High School at Newberg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Newberg, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Yamhill-Carlton High School at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Dayton, OR
    • Conference: 3A PacWest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Perrydale High School at Lost River High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
    • Location: Merrill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

