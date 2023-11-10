Is there high school football on the docket this week in Yamhill County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clackamas High School at Newberg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Newberg, OR

Newberg, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on November 10

6:45 PM PT on November 10 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR Conference: 3A PacWest

3A PacWest How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Perrydale High School at Lost River High School