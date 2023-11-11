When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

Wennberg has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:12 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:15 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:31 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:25 Home W 7-4

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

