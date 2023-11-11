Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Bundesliga slate today.

How to watch all the games in the Bundesliga today is included here.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund travels to take on VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+140)

VfB Stuttgart (+140) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+160)

Borussia Dortmund (+160) Draw: (+265)

Watch FC Augsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim travels to match up with FC Augsburg at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Augsburg (+145)

FC Augsburg (+145) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+165)

TSG Hoffenheim (+165) Draw: (+250)

Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz makes the trip to face SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FSV Mainz (+125)

FSV Mainz (+125) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+195)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+195) Draw: (+245)

Watch Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 journeys to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-2500)

Bayern Munich (-2500) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+2000)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+2000) Draw: (+1300)

Watch VfL Bochum vs FC Cologne

FC Cologne makes the trip to match up with VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfL Bochum (+150)

VfL Bochum (+150) Underdog: FC Cologne (+160)

FC Cologne (+160) Draw: (+245)

