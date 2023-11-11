Two of college football's strongest scorers clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) bring the 10th-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), who have the No. 14 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Ole Miss has put together a 5-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

Georgia & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250 To Win the SEC -250 Bet $250 to win $100 Ole Miss To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

