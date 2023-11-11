Will Jared McCann Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jared McCann light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McCann stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- McCann has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- McCann averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McCann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|18:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Home
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.