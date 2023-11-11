Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Kailer Yamamoto to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Yamamoto stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|11:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.