The Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1, on a four-game losing streak) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game on Saturday, November 11 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-125) Kraken (+105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won four of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in six of 14 games this season.

Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 31 (27th) Goals 38 (21st) 50 (28th) Goals Allowed 47 (25th) 10 (15th) Power Play Goals 11 (10th) 14 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (19th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Seattle went 8-2-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Seattle has gone over the total seven times.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 matchups, Kraken's games have had an average of 7.6 goals, 2.4 more than their season-long average.

The Kraken have the NHL's 21st-ranked scoring offense (38 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Kraken's 47 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -9.

