Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, Jaden Schwartz and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Schwartz's seven goals and six assists in 14 games for Seattle add up to 13 total points on the season.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with six goals and six assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 9 2 0 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Vince Dunn has 12 points so far, including two goals and 10 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 2 2 3

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Evan Bouchard has racked up 11 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Flames Oct. 29 1 0 1 2

