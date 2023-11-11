Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Oilers on November 11, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, Jaden Schwartz and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Schwartz's seven goals and six assists in 14 games for Seattle add up to 13 total points on the season.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|6
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with six goals and six assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Vince Dunn has 12 points so far, including two goals and 10 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|3
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Evan Bouchard has racked up 11 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
