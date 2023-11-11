Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Malheur County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Vale High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
