Megan Khang will play at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Khang at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Khang Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Megan Khang Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Khang has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Khang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In her past five appearances, Khang has one win and three top-10 finishes.

Khang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Khang will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 25 -6 277 1 18 2 6 $1.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Khang finished 48th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 230 yards shorter than the average course Khang has played in the past year (6,583).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Khang was better than 73% of the field at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Khang carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, better than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Khang had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Khang had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that last tournament, Khang's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Khang finished the Maybank Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Khang finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.