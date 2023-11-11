In a Saturday NHL schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Philadelphia Flyers versus the Los Angeles Kings is a game to see.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NHL Network,BSOH,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,BSSUN,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NHL Network,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Washington Capitals at New York Islanders 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,MSG-B,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Arizona Coyotes at Nashville Predators 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,BSSO,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,ALT,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

