The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • In five of 14 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Bjorkstrand averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:26 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:49 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 16:38 Home W 7-4

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

