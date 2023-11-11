Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:02 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from Oregon will have their eyes on the USC Trojans versus the Oregon Ducks, which is one of many strong options on the Week 11 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
Stanford Cardinal at No. 12 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-21.5)
Montana Grizzlies at Portland State Vikings
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
USC Trojans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-15.5)
