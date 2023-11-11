Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers (7-2) battle the Stanford Cardinal (3-6) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 37, Stanford 18

Oregon State 37, Stanford 18 Oregon State has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.

The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Stanford has won two of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cardinal have not won as an underdog of +1000 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+21.5)



Stanford (+21.5) Oregon State has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

In 2023, the Beavers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Stanford owns a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) This season, four of Oregon State's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points.

In the Stanford's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.5 points per game, five points more than the over/under of 51.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 48.8 56.3 Implied Total AVG 31.5 30 32.4 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.6 58.9 60.5 Implied Total AVG 38.3 38.8 37.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-4 2-1

