According to our computer model, the Oregon State Beavers will take down the Stanford Cardinal when the two teams play at Reser Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 5:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+21.5) Over (51.5) Oregon State 37, Stanford 18

Week 11 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have a 95.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Beavers have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Oregon State has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites (0-1).

There have been four Beavers games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Oregon State contests.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Cardinal.

The Cardinal are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Stanford is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this season.

The Cardinal have gone over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for Stanford this year is 8.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 35.2 20.9 34.5 11.8 35.8 28.2 Stanford 21.3 34.1 17.8 35.4 25.8 32.5

