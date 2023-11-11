The No. 12 Oregon State Beavers (7-2) host a Pac-12 battle against the Stanford Cardinal (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State is totaling 437.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 33rd in the FBS. On defense, the Beavers rank 37th, surrendering 332.9 yards per contest. Stanford's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 34.1 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 108th with 21.3 points per contest.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Oregon State Stanford 437.2 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (92nd) 332.9 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.7 (116th) 188 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.1 (104th) 249.2 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.9 (58th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (129th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 2,014 yards (223.8 ypg) on 134-of-230 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 150 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 878 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 81 times for 436 yards (48.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has hauled in 40 receptions for 562 yards (62.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has grabbed 32 passes while averaging 59.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Velling has a total of 363 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring eight touchdowns.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has put up 1,707 passing yards, or 189.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 21.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Justin Lamson has rushed for 225 yards on 91 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Casey Filkins has run for 215 yards across 38 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor has totaled 49 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 790 (87.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has five touchdowns.

Tiger Bachmeier has caught 32 passes and compiled 327 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek has racked up 239 reciving yards (26.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

