The No. 12 Oregon State Beavers (7-2) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-6) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Reser Stadium. The Cardinal will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Stanford matchup.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Stanford Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-20.5) 54.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-21) 54.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Oregon State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Oregon State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Beavers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Stanford has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Pac-12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.