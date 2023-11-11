Oregon State vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 12 Oregon State Beavers (7-2) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-6) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Reser Stadium. The Cardinal will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Stanford matchup.
Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-20.5)
|54.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-21)
|54.5
|-2000
|+980
Oregon State vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Beavers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Stanford has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
