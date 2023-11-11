Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers (7-2) host the Stanford Cardinal (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 20.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

Offensively, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by putting up 35.2 points per game. The Beavers rank 34th on defense (20.9 points allowed per game). Stanford has been sputtering on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 34.1 points given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 21.3 points per contest (108th-ranked).

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs Stanford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -20.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Oregon State Recent Performance

The Beavers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 413.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-35-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 350.3 total yards per game (65th).

The Beavers rank 91st in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and 102nd in scoring defense (23.3 points per game surrendered) over their most recent three-game stretch.

Despite sporting the 67th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (260.3 passing yards per game), Oregon State ranks -20-worst in pass defense over that stretch (228.7 passing yards allowed per game).

In terms of rushing offense, the Beavers rank 21st-worst with 153.0 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 80th by surrendering 121.7 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Beavers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Oregon State has gone over the total once.

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beavers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Oregon State games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (50%).

Oregon State has been the moneyline favorite eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.

Oregon State has played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 95.2%.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,014 yards (223.8 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 150 rushing yards on 53 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 140 times for 878 yards (97.6 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 81 times for 436 yards (48.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's 562 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 66 times and has collected 40 receptions and four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has put up a 538-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 47 targets.

Jack Velling has racked up 24 catches for 363 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. leads the team with 7.0 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL, 21 tackles, and one interception.

Easton Mascarenas has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 59 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions so far.

