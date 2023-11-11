Oregon vs. USC Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Our computer model predicts the Oregon Ducks will defeat the USC Trojans on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Autzen Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Oregon vs. USC Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oregon (-15.5)
|Under (77)
|Oregon 44, USC 27
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 11 Pac-12 Predictions
Oregon Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Oregon vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this game.
- The Ducks have beaten the spread six times in eight games.
- Oregon is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- There have been three Ducks games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.
- Oregon games this season have posted an average total of 62.8, which is 14.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
USC Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 16.7% chance to win.
- The Trojans have only covered the spread twice in 10 opportunities this year.
- The teams have hit the over in nine of the Trojans' 10 games with a set total.
- The average point total for the USC this season is 10.9 points lower than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oregon
|47.4
|16
|55.8
|13.2
|37
|19.5
|USC
|45.5
|34.5
|49.2
|29.8
|40
|41.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.