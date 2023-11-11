Our computer model predicts the Oregon Ducks will defeat the USC Trojans on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Autzen Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Oregon vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon (-15.5) Under (77) Oregon 44, USC 27

Week 11 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this game.

The Ducks have beaten the spread six times in eight games.

Oregon is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

There have been three Ducks games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Oregon games this season have posted an average total of 62.8, which is 14.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

USC Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 16.7% chance to win.

The Trojans have only covered the spread twice in 10 opportunities this year.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Trojans' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the USC this season is 10.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Ducks vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 47.4 16 55.8 13.2 37 19.5 USC 45.5 34.5 49.2 29.8 40 41.5

