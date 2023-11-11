The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) host a Pac-12 battle against the USC Trojans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking best in scoring offense (47.4 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16 points allowed per game). On defense, USC is bottom-25, allowing 436 total yards per game (11th-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on offense, putting up 485.5 total yards per contest (eighth-best).

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Key Statistics

Oregon USC 539.8 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (3rd) 301.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (132nd) 207.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (71st) 332.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.7 (5th) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 2,723 pass yards for Oregon, completing 78.1% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 37 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 821 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 545 yards (60.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 58 receptions for 946 yards (105.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has reeled in 46 passes while averaging 66.6 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Terrance Ferguson has compiled 27 receptions for 287 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has compiled 2,958 yards on 69% passing while tossing 28 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards with 10 scores.

MarShawn Lloyd is his team's leading rusher with 99 carries for 766 yards, or 76.6 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well. Lloyd has also chipped in with 10 catches for 157 yards.

Austin Jones has totaled 385 yards on 61 carries with five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has hauled in 833 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has put up a 563-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 49 targets.

Mario Williams' 28 grabs (on 39 targets) have netted him 301 yards (30.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

