Oregon vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Two of college football's top scorers clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) carry the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the USC Trojans (7-3), who have the No. 2 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 73.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. USC matchup.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-15.5)
|73.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-14.5)
|73.5
|-850
|+570
Week 11 Odds
Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends
- Oregon has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
- The Ducks have been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- USC has won just two games against the spread this season.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|To Win the Pac-12
|-144
|Bet $144 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
