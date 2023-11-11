Two of college football's top scorers clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) carry the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the USC Trojans (7-3), who have the No. 2 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 73.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. USC matchup.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends

Oregon has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.

The Ducks have been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

USC has won just two games against the spread this season.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 To Win the Pac-12 -144 Bet $144 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.