The USC Trojans (7-3) and the second-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) and the 11th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are heavily favored by 14.5 points in the outing. The point total is 75.

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking second-best in total offense (539.8 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (301.7 yards allowed per game). On the defensive side of the ball, USC is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 436 total yards per game (11th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, generating 485.5 total yards per contest (eighth-best).

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs USC Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -14.5 -115 -105 75 -110 -110 -700 +500

Oregon Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Ducks rank second-worst with 509.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 58th by giving up 340.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ducks have been making things happen over the last three contests, generating 45.3 points per game (seventh-best). They rank 38th over the last three games on the defensive side of the ball (16.3 points per game surrendered).

From an offensive standpoint, Oregon has been a top-25 passing unit over the previous three games with 328.3 passing yards per game (10th-best). It has not played as well on the other side of the ball, with 252.3 passing yards allowed per game (-66-worst) over that stretch.

With an average of 181 rushing yards per game on offense and 88.3 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Ducks rank 65th and 28th, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Ducks have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Oregon has gone over the total twice.

Week 11 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has posted a 6-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Oregon games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (37.5%).

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Oregon has won all five games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter.

The Ducks have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recorded 2,723 yards (302.6 ypg) on 235-of-301 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 119 times for 821 yards (91.2 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 35 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 70 times for 545 yards (60.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 946 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 receptions (out of 80 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has caught 46 passes for 599 yards (66.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Terrance Ferguson has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 27 grabs for 287 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Brandon Dorlus leads the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 18 tackles.

Oregon's tackle leader, Evan Williams, has 50 tackles, three TFL, and 3.5 sacks this year.

Tysheem Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 40 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

