Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To see how each Pioneer League team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Davidson

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

7-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 61-41 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Morehead State

@ Morehead State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Drake

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 10-3 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Butler

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

7-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 49-7 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

4. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 49-14 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. San Diego

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 23-13 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)

St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Valparaiso

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 21-7 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Stetson

Stetson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Marist

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-5 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 10-3 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Morehead State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 49-7 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Stetson

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 1-8

3-6 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 61-41 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Presbyterian

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-6 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 23-13 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

2-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 21-7 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Marist

Marist Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

