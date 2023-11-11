Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Montana Grizzlies and Portland State Vikings go head to head at 9:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Grizzlies. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Portland State vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-6.4) 57.9 Montana 32, Portland State 26

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six of Vikings games hit the over.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of seven of Grizzlies games last year hit the over.

Vikings vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Portland State 37.2 33.6 55.3 23.5 22.8 41.6 Montana 29.4 15.8 30.8 11.4 27.8 21.3

