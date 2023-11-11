Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Toreros (1-0) against the Portland State Vikings (1-0) at Jenny Craig Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-56 in favor of San Diego, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Vikings head into this matchup after a 71-62 win over UC Davis on Thursday.

Portland State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Portland State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 68, Portland State 56

Portland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (scoring 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball while giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball) and had a -63 scoring differential overall.

Portland State averaged 2.4 fewer points in Big Sky play (58.2) than overall (60.6).

The Vikings scored fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than away (61.6) last season.

At home, Portland State conceded 55.9 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (70.9).

