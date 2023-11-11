The Portland State Vikings (4-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Montana Grizzlies (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hillsboro Stadium in a Big Sky clash.

Portland State is averaging 390.2 yards per game on offense this season (36th in the FCS), and is allowing 397.4 yards per game (96th) on the other side of the ball. Montana ranks 36th in the FCS with 29.4 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks third-best by giving up only 15.8 points per game.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Portland State vs. Montana Key Statistics

Portland State Montana 390.2 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (43rd) 397.4 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.3 (18th) 229.9 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (21st) 160.3 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.6 (75th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere leads Portland State with 1,236 yards (137.3 ypg) on 118-of-190 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 493 rushing yards on 86 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jobadiah Malary has racked up 599 yards on 89 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner.

Jermaine Braddock has hauled in 42 receptions for 422 yards (46.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Marquis Spiker has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 24.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Maclaine Griffin has a total of 210 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 980 yards (108.9 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 58% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 424 yards (47.1 ypg) on 98 carries with three touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has rushed for 727 yards on 124 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Junior Bergen's 474 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Keelan White has caught 32 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Aaron Fontes' 25 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Portland State or Montana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.