Will Shane Wright Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Shane Wright a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Shane Wright score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Wright 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of eight games last season, Wright scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Wright produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Wright averaged 0.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
