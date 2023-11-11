Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Umatilla County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Echo High School at Powers High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Powers, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.