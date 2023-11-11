The Seattle Kraken, including Vince Dunn, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. There are prop bets for Dunn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Vince Dunn vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 24:01 per game on the ice, is -6.

In two of 14 games this year, Dunn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Dunn has a point in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Dunn has an assist in seven of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Dunn hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dunn Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 4 12 Points 3 2 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

