The Seattle Kraken, including Yanni Gourde, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Gourde's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

Gourde has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 14 games this year, Gourde has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 14 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.