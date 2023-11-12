How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
Today's Bundesliga lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is Union Berlin taking on Bayer Leverkusen.
If you're searching for how to watch today's Bundesliga play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin makes the trip to face Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-370)
- Underdog: Union Berlin (+750)
- Draw: (+475)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt travels to face Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Eintracht Frankfurt (+130)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+190)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg
SC Freiburg travels to match up with RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-260)
- Underdog: SC Freiburg (+550)
- Draw: (+390)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.