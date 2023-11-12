Colby Parkinson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Parkinson's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 10, Parkinson has 12 receptions for 138 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Colby Parkinson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Biceps

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Noah Fant (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dareke Young (LP/groin): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DNP/hip): 29 Rec; 272 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Parkinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 12 138 57 0 11.5

Parkinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0

