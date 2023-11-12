Should you wager on Colby Parkinson scoring a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson has 138 yards receiving on 12 receptions (18 targets), averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Parkinson, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0

