D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Metcalf's stats can be found below.

Metcalf's season stats include 454 yards on 28 receptions (16.2 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DNP/hip): 29 Rec; 272 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 12 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Noah Fant (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dareke Young (LP/groin): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 50 28 454 119 2 16.2

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0

