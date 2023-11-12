D.K. Metcalf has a favorable matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the Washington Commanders in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders allow 252.7 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Metcalf has 28 receptions (while being targeted 50 times) for a team-leading 454 yards and two TDs, averaging 64.9 yards per game.

Metcalf vs. the Commanders

Metcalf vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 252.7 passing yards the Commanders give up per contest makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Commanders' defense ranks 30th in the NFL by allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (19 total passing TDs).

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Metcalf has been targeted on 50 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season (19.3% target share).

He has 454 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 23rd in NFL play with 9.1 yards per target.

Metcalf has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

Metcalf (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.0% of the time in the red zone (42 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

