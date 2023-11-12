D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks play the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lumen Field, where they'll be up against Kendall Fuller and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup against the Commanders' pass defense, check out this article.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 57.4 8.2 40 107 9.50

D.K. Metcalf vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's 454 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has registered 28 receptions and two touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Seattle is No. 22 in the NFL, with 1,716 (214.5 per game).

The Seahawks' scoring average on offense is 21.4 points per game, 20th in the NFL.

Seattle sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 32.4 times per game (ninth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Seahawks have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 42 times, which ranks them eighth in the league.

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 46 tackles and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington ranks 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 252.7, and it ranks 30th in passing TDs allowed (19).

The Commanders' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 245 points allowed (27.2 per game).

Washington has given up over 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 50 46 Def. Targets Receptions 28 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.2 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 454 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.9 5.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 119 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

