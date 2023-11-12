Geno Smith will be facing the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks play the Washington Commanders in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Smith leads Seattle with 1,802 passing yards (225.3 per game) and a 65.2% completion rate (165-for-253). Smith has amassed nine TD passes and seven interceptions. Also, Smith has run for 53 rushing yards (6.6 per game) on 22 carries.

Smith vs. the Commanders

Smith vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed four opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Commanders have allowed eight players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Commanders this season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 252.7 yards per outing this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Commanders' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-125)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 50.0%.

The Seahawks have passed 57.9% of the time and run 42.1% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Smith is No. 15 in the league averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (1,802 total yards passing).

Smith has thrown for a touchdown in six of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 56.2% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Smith accounts for 48.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 42 of his total 253 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-120)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has gone over his rushing yards total two times in eight opportunities this season.

Smith has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this year.

He has five red zone rushing carries (11.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-37 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-24 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 27-for-41 / 326 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 13-for-20 / 110 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

