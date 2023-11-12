Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has reeled in 29 passes (43 targets) for 272 yards (34 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

Smith-Njigba has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0

