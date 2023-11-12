Jerami Grant will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Grant, in his most recent game (November 8 loss against the Kings), produced 38 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Grant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-104)

Over 25.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lakers allowed 116.6 points per contest last season, 20th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the league last year, conceding 44.9 per contest.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Jerami Grant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 35 19 4 1 2 0 1 11/30/2022 35 27 4 5 2 1 2 10/23/2022 35 16 2 1 2 0 0

